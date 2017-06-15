'Are you high?': Toddler filmed with meth pipe, police hunt mother

Police are hunting the mother of a toddler who was filmed holding a meth pipe with bundles of cash placed on his lap.

Manhunt underway after toddler filmed holding meth pipe

In incredibly concerning footage, the young boy sits perfectly still while a man in the front of the car, believed to be the mother’s boyfriend, asks him “are you already high?”

“Is it nice? If it’s nice, you must ask for this next time, okay?” the man asks the child.

“Are you feeling high? Good, stay that way.”

The child’s concerned grandmother came across the footage and immediately notified police in Kedah, Malaysia.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the boy’s grandmother complained to police after one of her grandchildren sent her the clip.

“The complainant is unsure whether her grandson was drugged by the man or not,” he said.

“She is however, worried for his safety. She wants to claim custody of the boy from his mother.

“We have launched an operation to arrest the suspect and to rescue the boy.”