Alleged kidnapper's marriage proposal rejected before teen's 19-hour ordeal

A Sydney man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman when her family reportedly denied his request to marry her.

It’s alleged the 31-year-old man took the woman from her Bankstown home at 2am yesterday morning, then to a “number of locations around Sydney”, police said.

The man, who was known to the victim, allegedly attempted to drive the young woman towards Melbourne.

It is believed he asked the young woman's family for permission to marry her. After they refused, the man allegedly abducted her, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

“The family of the woman contacted police, who located the car on the Hume Highway at Gundagai just before 9pm [Monday],” NSW Police said in a statement.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station where he was charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and kidnapping.”

The teen was taken to hospital in Wagga Wagga in a stable condition and is assisting police with inquiries.

The alleged criminal was charged with kidnapping, sexual and indecent assault and was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.