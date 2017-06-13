News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy
It's a boy! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her third child

Alleged kidnapper's marriage proposal rejected before teen's 19-hour ordeal

Yahoo7 News /

A Sydney man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman when her family reportedly denied his request to marry her.

UK Grandfather passport application rejected
1:42

UK Grandfather passport application rejected
Unofficial town crier announces birth of royal prince
1:03

Unofficial town crier announces birth of royal prince
Trump and Macron face differences in French visit
1:46

Trump and Macron face differences in French visit
0423_1800_vic_schools
1:39

New schools to be built across Victoria
0423_1800_SYD-Medich
3:50

Millionaire developer Ron Medich found guilty of murder
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
 

It’s alleged the 31-year-old man took the woman from her Bankstown home at 2am yesterday morning, then to a “number of locations around Sydney”, police said.

The man, who was known to the victim, allegedly attempted to drive the young woman towards Melbourne.

It is believed he asked the young woman's family for permission to marry her. After they refused, the man allegedly abducted her, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

“The family of the woman contacted police, who located the car on the Hume Highway at Gundagai just before 9pm [Monday],” NSW Police said in a statement.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station where he was charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and kidnapping.”

The teen was taken to hospital in Wagga Wagga in a stable condition and is assisting police with inquiries.

The alleged criminal was charged with kidnapping, sexual and indecent assault and was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.

Back To Top