'No room for extremist propaganda': Internet giants could face action for allowing terror-related posts

Yahoo7 /

Internet giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google could face legal action if they allow violent extremism to be published on their websites.

Security agencies were recently forced to ask for over 300 videos calling for attacks on Australian citizens to be taken down from social media.

The Australian Government want tech companies to block extremism propaganda from appearing online. Photo: AAP

Now, the Australian Government wants to hold the tech giants accountable for allowing the extremist propaganda to be posted in the first place.

Justin Smith from Radio 3AW in Melbourne told Sunrise “they have to take responsibility”.

“For years all of them [tech companies] have been proud on the way they’ve grown and so they should be, good on them, but they’ve also been proud of the power they have and with that power there should be responsibility,” he said.

Justin Smith said the companies need to take responsibility. Photo: Channel 7

“If you look at mainstream media like TV networks and newspapers - if we were to rant and rave about extremism or allow that to go to air we would be in serious strife and they’re not - they’ve got to take responsibility.”

While there's an argument saying that it's hard to police the internet, Sunrise commentator Cath Webber said “they absolutely can do it”.

Ms Webber said there's no room for the propaganda on social media. Photo: Channel 7

“They can pounce on a woman who is breastfeeding as quick as anything, how is it more than 50,000 terror related twitter accounts exist? How did we get here?”

“They’re getting away with it - they have a social responsibility to shut this down, the videos shouldn’t even get there in the first place.”

