A hot air balloon pilot was filmed dangling from the basket as it was dragged into the air by strong winds in the US.

WATCH: Terrifying moment hot air balloon pilot left dangling after strong wind gust

The sudden burst caused chaos for hot air balloon enthusiasts in Illinois last week.

Wayne Germain filmed the drama while he was watching the balloons be prepared for take off during a heritage event.

While the camera rolled disaster struck.

According to Germain, a strong gust of wind suddenly sent a balloon airborne, crashing into another.

The second balloon also briefly lifted off the ground, and slammed down hard seconds later.

When it hit the ground the balloon’s pilot was partially ejected from the basket, and was filmed dangling as it lifted off into the sky again.

The basket then slammed into the ground once more, with the pilot still hanging off the basket.

The balloon then took off with two people inside, neither were trained to operate it.

Eventually it did return to the ground and both passengers made it out safely.

The pilot was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.