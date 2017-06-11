News

Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Stunned onlookers 'in tears' watching incredible microburst weather event over Texas

Yahoo7 /

Stunned onlookers have captured the incredible moment a microburst engulfed parts of Texas.

Victor Ituarte filmed the remarkable wind event as it hovered over Austin on June 5.

Others also filmed downtown Dallas being blanketed by the unusual weather event.

Victor Ituarte said he was on the verge of tears watching the 'awe inspiring' microburst over Austin.

A photo captured of downtown Dallas. Photo: Joseph Haubert

The rare wind storm is capable of causing more damage than a tornado.

A microburst is a sudden burst of wind from the base of a thunderstorm. It is considered one of the most dangerous weather events.

They occur when a thunderstorm and water droplets/hailstones are suspended within an updraft.

Footage captured by Twitter user @Chad over Dallas.

Microbursts are usually small but have wind speeds of up to 100mph.

The damage can be similar to a tornado sweeping through an area.

Mr Ituarte told Yahoo News he was trying to take photos of the large clouds over Austin when he noticed a large patch of blue sky between two sections of rain and immediately flicked on his camera and switched over to video to capture the time-lapse.

He called the moment “awe inspiring to witness” and said he “almost teared up knowing I was seeing something special.”

He said the storm caused tree limb damage and destroyed a billboard.

