Meet the 'incredible' woman who keeps Bear Grylls alive

Meet the woman tasked with keeping Bear Grylls and his film crews safe in the wilderness.

'She's incredible': Meet the womn tasked with keeping Bear Grylls safe

Megan Hine, a 32-year-old survival expert, is the woman behind keeping one of the world’s most famous adventurers alive, The Independent reports.

Ms Hines goes on ahead, leading the crew through the wilderness, assessing risks and finding shelter.

Grylls has said in the past that he considers Ms Hine his best friend.

“She’s stronger than 99 per cent of the men I know, she’s incredible,” he said.

Ms Hine has spent much of her childhood trekking through the rugged and sometimes dangerous terrain, and even scaled Wale’s highest mountain, Snowdonia, by the time she was six.

But Mother Nature is not the only one who throws up obstacles when she is filming.

Ms Hine once found herself in a potentially life-threatening situation when she came across an opium farm in a Thai jungle.

“I was in the lead, with my head down, looking for food – we’d been out there for over a month, living off tree ants and small frogs and were all weak with hunger and exhaustion, when the dense jungle opened in front of me onto a field of blood-red poppies,” she said.

“For a second nothing happened – the poppies bobbed in the breeze and I was too stunned to move. Then I heard shouts.

“Three men with machine guns were running towards us from different points in the field.”

Ms Hine said she got the others to crawl along the edge of the field before they were able to return to the jungle and escape.