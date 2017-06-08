Ranting plane passenger leaves flight attendant in tears

An aggressive airline passenger has been slammed online for his outbursts towards a Ryanair boarding attendant that left the employee in tears.

WATCH: Outburst of irate Ryan Air passenger makes attendant cry

The mobile phone recording from Belgium's Brussels Airport appears to show the woman being repeatedly heckled over a ticket issue by an irate customer at the boarding counter.

It is believed the attendant, identified in the video as Sabrina, prevented the man from boarding the aircraft because he did not have a pre-printed pass.

The passenger accused the employee of having a bad attitude because he was black.

Sabrina can be seen in the start of the video calmly telling the man she would call security if he continued his rant.

But he does not back down, and the woman is soon in tears over the ordeal. Then the man unsympathetically tells her, “Now you’re having an emotional breakdown.”

That’s when customers intervene telling off the man for harassing the worker.

“You’re disturbing everybody,” one onlooker tells the man.

But this man is met with his own serve, with the ranting flyer ordering him to “sit down, fatso,” before a tirade about his physical appearance.

“You need a break, you donut eating bald piece of crap,” he added.

The video shared to LiveLeak this morning has already been viewed almost 40,000 times, with overwhelming support for the employee.

“Just a suggestion, you probably shouldn't have the argument 'Is this because of my physical appearance?!’ and then lash out at someone with ‘Hey, baldy, sit down old man!’ Even if they were at fault,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented: “All the people in the airport are looking at you like you are a giant a**hole.”

Ryanair said in a statement its handling agent at Brussels Airport, Aviapartner was looking into the matter.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time."