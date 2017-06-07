News

Mum charged after boy's teeth pulled out in toilets

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A Utah mother has been charged with child abuse after she pulled two of her son's teeth out in a shopping centre restroom.

Prosecutors said on Monday that the 47-year-old woman bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store, then took them into the restroom and pulled out two of her seven-year-old son's teeth.

Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy's older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom on April 2.

Jeannine Degaston was charged with child abuse. Photo: Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office

Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose.

Prosecutors say the woman didn't use any kind of anesthetic.

The woman was charged with felony child abuse.

No attorney was immediately listed for her in court records.

- With Associated Press

