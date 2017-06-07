'People are too sensitive': Mother who allowed snake to bite baby daughter not sorry

A Florida mother who has been charged with child abuse, after her one-year-old was bitten by a snake, said she does not regret giving her daughter the reptile.

Chartelle St Laurent said it was a "good opportunity" to acquaint her daughter with the reptile, putting it up to her daughter's face in the Facebook video that has since been removed.

In the video the mother holds the snake up to her daughter, allowing the girl to reach out to grab it.

The reptile strikes the baby's hand, causing her to reel back. She screams out and starts crying as the mother begins laughing.

Ms St Laurent told ABC Action News she found the red-rat snake on the family's driveway and was not sorry it bit her daughter.

"It had bitten me and my son and didn't leave a mark, several times," she said.

"So, I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt."

The Highlands County Sheriff investigated the video and determined that willfully putting the serpent within striking distance of her child was reason enough to press charges and the county prosecutor is investigating the matter.

ABC 6 reports Ms St Laurent has since been charged with one count of cruelty towards a child, a third degree felony.

But the mother brushed off the assessment and said, "People are too sensitive."

"They just think that I hurt my child intentionally. The people that know me know that I would never hurt my children," she said.

The mother added while her baby daughter was scared by the snake's strike, she was not hurt as its teeth were too small to pierce the skin.

Ms St Laurent said because the family lives on a rural property it was important to educate her children about wildlife and its possible dangers.

"She's not scared of snakes but she doesn't want to touch them, either. That was my goal," the mother said about her hands-on approach to education.