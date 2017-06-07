News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

'People are too sensitive': Mother who allowed snake to bite baby daughter not sorry

Yahoo7 News /

A Florida mother who has been charged with child abuse, after her one-year-old was bitten by a snake, said she does not regret giving her daughter the reptile.

Woman could face charges for allowing child to be bitten by non-venomous snake
0:30

Woman could face charges for allowing child to be bitten by non-venomous snake
0306_tms_dogs2
0:40

The Morning Show viewers weigh in on the dog ban debate
Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
0:46

Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
2:02

Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
Trump on suspected Florida gunman: ‘A teacher would have shot the hell out of him’
1:17

Trump on suspected Florida gunman: ‘A teacher would have shot the hell out of him’
Intoxicated Driver Speeds Away, Drags Deputy With Him
1:58

Intoxicated driver speeds away, drags deputy with him
Florida Boy Caught on Camera Taking Package While Woman Waited in Car
2:01

Florida Boy Caught on Camera Taking Package While Woman Waited in Car
web_sailors_1107
0:27

Sailors visit sick Brisbane kids
Insomniac Theater: In the Heart of the Sea
2:59

Insomniac Theater: In the Heart of the Sea
Sandra Bland's Final Hours
9:19

Sandra Bland's Final Hours
 

Chartelle St Laurent said it was a "good opportunity" to acquaint her daughter with the reptile, putting it up to her daughter's face in the Facebook video that has since been removed.

In the video the mother holds the snake up to her daughter, allowing the girl to reach out to grab it.

The reptile strikes the baby's hand, causing her to reel back. She screams out and starts crying as the mother begins laughing.

Ms St Laurent told ABC Action News she found the red-rat snake on the family's driveway and was not sorry it bit her daughter.

Chartelle St Laurent said she was teaching her children about wildlife and brushed off the charge. Source: ABC Action News

"It had bitten me and my son and didn't leave a mark, several times," she said.

"So, I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt."

The Highlands County Sheriff investigated the video and determined that willfully putting the serpent within striking distance of her child was reason enough to press charges and the county prosecutor is investigating the matter.

ABC 6 reports Ms St Laurent has since been charged with one count of cruelty towards a child, a third degree felony.

But the mother brushed off the assessment and said, "People are too sensitive."

"They just think that I hurt my child intentionally. The people that know me know that I would never hurt my children," she said.

The mother added while her baby daughter was scared by the snake's strike, she was not hurt as its teeth were too small to pierce the skin.

Ms St Laurent said because the family lives on a rural property it was important to educate her children about wildlife and its possible dangers.

"She's not scared of snakes but she doesn't want to touch them, either. That was my goal," the mother said about her hands-on approach to education.

Back To Top