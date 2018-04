The RSPCA has rescued a sheep from a hair-raising adventure in Tasmania.

Cecil the sheep was found on a rugged cliff-face before rescuers managed to get to him.

But once the sheep was saved the RSPCA had another job on their hands, with Cecil in dire need of a haircut.

“I was a bit worried that he might die of fright actually,” one of the shearers said.

“Because it (being shaved) was such a big trauma for him.”

It’s believed the woolly coat was too heavy for the sheep.