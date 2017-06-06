War Machine gets 36-years-to-life for assault on ex-girlfriend Christy Mack

Former UFC competitor War Machine has reportedly been sentenced to life in prison for assaulting his former porn actress ex-girlfriend and a companion of hers.

The Washington Post reports Jonathan Koppenhaver, 35, also known as War Machine was convicted of 29 of 34 charges including sexual assault and kidnapping.

He was acquitted of two counts of attempted murder.

Koppenhaver will now reportedly have to wait 36 years before he can have his first parole hearing.

His ex-girlfriend, former porn actress Christy Mack, had testified that his violence against her increased over their 15-month relationship.

She said she received a fractured eye socket, a broken nose, missing teeth, leg injuries and a lacerated liver in what News Corp reports was a two-hour attack in August 2014.

Mack, whose real name is Christine Mackinday, told the court on Monday she still feared her ex-boyfriend, and even if he got a lengthy jail term, was scared for her life once he got out.

She further alleged she received death threats during the trial.

Clark County District Court judge Elissa Cadish acknowledged that some of Koppenhaver’s issues stemmed from a difficult childhood but his actions merited a long sentence.