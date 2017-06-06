Pregnant teen in crash gives birth before dying from injuries

A pregnant teen used her last living moments to give birth to her daughter before she died from injuries sustained from a head-on crash she was invoved in.

Mother killed in collision, gives birth to baby at the scene

Joanna Marisela Delgado, 18, of Kerman, California, died after delivering a baby girl by Caesarean section, prematurely, at the scene of the accident over the weekend.

Authorities provided an update and said the baby girl had died at the hospital the next day.

Authorities said Delgado, who had been driving a Honda Civic, swerved over the middle of the lane for unknown reasons and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Adriana Solorio Romero, 24, who was driving the other vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene in Five Points, California.

Both the baby girl and a 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in Delgado’s car were rushed to the hospital.

The boy remains hospitalised with critical injuries, KFSN-TV reports.

Delgado was in her third trimester.

Family members took to social media to remember Delgado.

“You will be missed dearly by everyone who knew you. Had so many great memories with you cousin,” Soleil Ochoa wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Delgado.