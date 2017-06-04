'She can't talk. She's been stabbed': Australians injured in horror London attacks

Three Australians have been caught up in the latest London terror attack, including a Brisbane woman that had her throat slashed and was left unable to speak, her family says.

Candice Hedge, 31, is recovering after the non-life threatening stab wound to her neck saw her end up in the emergency department at St Thomas Hospital as news from the attack unfolded.

The Brisbane woman was with her boyfriend, Luke, at a London Bridge bar on Saturday night when the couple were split up when jihadis stormed the area.

She was grabbed from behind by the head before the terrorist slashed her throat.

The couple have made contact with family and friends in Australia via Skype.

"She can't talk. She's been stabbed around her neck, her throat. She's all bandaged up." her mother, Kim Del Toro, told Fairfax Media.

"She went into surgery, but she's going to be fine, thank goodness."

Police have confirmed seven innocent lives were claimed in the attacks with another 50 injured.

The wounded were taken to six local hospitals in the area to receive on-going treatment.

The three terror suspects were shot dead by police following the attacks.

Ms Hedge has been living in London for the past year.

"He (Luke) heard some commotion out the front and went out to see what was going on," Ms Del Toro said.

"He saw some men with knives coming toward them, and he ran back inside to see where Candice was."

Her boyfriend couldn't find her as police yelled for everyone to stay down but it wasn't long until she came running towards him, holding her bleeding neck.

The couple took an ambulance to the hospital.

"I'm really, really upset. I didn't know what to do when I found out. I tried to ring the hospital, but they couldn't take any calls right away," Ms Del Toro said.

"She couldn't speak, but I got to see her and she gave me the thumbs up, so I knew that she was OK."

Ms Hedge also told her Facebook friends to not worry about her.

She wrote: "I'm doing OK. Still in hospital, but all in the clear. I really can't talk. The f***** stabbed me in the neck. Don't worry too much. I love you all."

The attackers brought carnage to the streets of the British capital on Saturday night, stabbing a police officer and revellers with 30cm knives, reportedly shouting "this is for Allah".

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with Scotland Yard later confirming they were hoaxes.

The suspects were confronted and shot by responding police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

The terror unfolded as officers arrived at the scene shortly after 10pm to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market where the three men left the vehicle and began stabbing people, including a British Transport Police Officer.

According to another witness inside the Borough Market attack: "They were stabbing everyone.”

A video posted to Instagram shows another Australian man sitting on the footpath, nursing an injury to his chin.

The man identified as Andrew tells someone behind the camera, "I hate it because, you know, the thing with Muslims and terrorism."

He pauses, but the man with the camera encourages him to keep speaking.

"He looked like a f****** Muslim terrorist," the Australian says in the video posted to Instagram.

"He got me but... I dodged it. I ducked and weaved."

As for the third Australian, Julie Bishop said: "We're still making enquiries in respect to the circumstances of the third Australian."