News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search from young woman who vanished after a night out
Desperate search for woman, 28, who vanished in early hours after night out

London terror: Seven innocent people dead, dozens more victims stabbed and injured

Yahoo7 News /

Seven innocent people are dead following the terrifying London terror attack that ended with three terrorists shot dead by police.

AP Top Stories April 8 P
1:03

AP Top Stories April 8 P
Rain Doesn't Stop Thousands in London Waiting to Vote in Hungary Parliamentary Election
0:38

Rain Doesn't Stop Thousands in London Waiting to Vote in Hungary Parliamentary Election
0409_0500_nat_turnbull
1:22

Malcolm Turnbull tanks in newspoll
Syria Gas Attack Victims Treated at Hospital
1:26

Syria Gas Attack Victims Treated at Hospital
Pope condemns alleged chemical attack in Syria
0:54

Pope condemns alleged chemical attack in Syria
Dozens killed in alleged Syrian chemical attack
1:41

Dozens killed in alleged Syrian chemical attack
0406_1800_sa_mauboy
0:23

Jessica Mauboy has high hopes for Eurovision
0305_1130_nat_turnbull
1:37

Turnbull popularity tumbles amid another Joyce bombshell
Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
1:07

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
0303_sn_william3
7:47

My William: Part 3
0302_1800_nsw_pm
1:43

NZ Prime Minister disappointed following talks with Turnbull
0302_1130_nat_NZPM
1:48

PM Malcolm Turnbull in talks with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern
 

As a result of the horrific attacks that ground London to a halt, 48 victims were wounded.

The wounded have been taken to six local hospitals in the area to receive on-going treatment.

Candice Hedge is understood to be one of the Australian's affected by the attacks. Source: Facebook

One Australian has been reportedly identified as Candice Hedge, who is believed to be from Queensland.

"hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok (sic)," Ms Hedge wrote on Facebook.

"Bit of pain but i will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes."

In the wake of the London attack Malcolm Turnbull says the resolve to defeat terrorism is unshaken. Source: 7 News

A video posted to Instagram shows another Australian man sitting on the footpath, nursing an injury to his chin.

The man identified as Andrew tells someone behind the camera, "I hate it because, you know, the thing with Muslims and terrorism."

Australian 'Andrew' was injured in the attack. Source: Instagram

He pauses, but the man with the camera encourages him to keep speaking.

"He looked like a f****** Muslim terrorist," the Australian says in the video posted to Instagram.

"He got me but... I dodged it. I ducked and weaved."

According to another witness inside the Borough Market attack, "They were stabbing everyone.”

He was able to avoid serious injury. Source: Instagram

Of the injured two Australians were have been caught up in the London attack.

There are also reports that a New Zealand man in his 30s has been caught up in the attacks.

According to reports he was stabbed multiple times and is said to be in a coma.

Also injured in the attack were at least two French citizens, the French president's office confirmed.

"French citizens are among the victims (of the London attack)," French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement on Sunday.

A spokesperson at his office added that one of the two French citizens was seriously injured.

Late on Saturday night, militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers on the street and in nearby bars.

Police patrols in London have been increased, with more armed officers.

The identities of the deceased victims and the attackers are yet to be released by authorities.

Back To Top