London terror: Seven innocent people dead, dozens more victims stabbed and injured

Seven innocent people are dead following the terrifying London terror attack that ended with three terrorists shot dead by police.

As a result of the horrific attacks that ground London to a halt, 48 victims were wounded.

The wounded have been taken to six local hospitals in the area to receive on-going treatment.

One Australian has been reportedly identified as Candice Hedge, who is believed to be from Queensland.

"hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok (sic)," Ms Hedge wrote on Facebook.

"Bit of pain but i will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes."

A video posted to Instagram shows another Australian man sitting on the footpath, nursing an injury to his chin.

The man identified as Andrew tells someone behind the camera, "I hate it because, you know, the thing with Muslims and terrorism."

He pauses, but the man with the camera encourages him to keep speaking.

"He looked like a f****** Muslim terrorist," the Australian says in the video posted to Instagram.

"He got me but... I dodged it. I ducked and weaved."

According to another witness inside the Borough Market attack, "They were stabbing everyone.”

Of the injured two Australians were have been caught up in the London attack.

There are also reports that a New Zealand man in his 30s has been caught up in the attacks.

According to reports he was stabbed multiple times and is said to be in a coma.

Also injured in the attack were at least two French citizens, the French president's office confirmed.

"French citizens are among the victims (of the London attack)," French President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement on Sunday.

A spokesperson at his office added that one of the two French citizens was seriously injured.

Late on Saturday night, militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers on the street and in nearby bars.

Police patrols in London have been increased, with more armed officers.

The identities of the deceased victims and the attackers are yet to be released by authorities.