Dramatic footage shows police making arrest after London Bridge attack

Dramatic footage has emerged of British police arresting a man following an attack on London Bridge.

It follows reports a white van drove across the London Bridge at around 90km/h mowing down a number of pedestrians about 10.30pm.

A number of officers in high-vis vests and some with riot gear are seen swarming on the man outside a thrift shop in Vauxhall.

"I've told you loads of times, go, go, go," an officer is heard shouting.

The yelling then intensifies.

"Get back! Get back!"

Officers in riot gear are next seen rushing up the street while pedestrians follow.

Police have since stated reported the arrest was not connected to the events on London Bride or Borough Markets.