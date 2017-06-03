‘Comin’ closer’: Kayaker repeatedly circled by great white shark

News

Yahoo7 News /

What do you do when you’re in the middle of the ocean and a shark is lapping you? Film it of course.

The nail-biting moment a great white circles a helpless kayaker has been captured on camera.

According to the description of the video posted online, the tense incident happened on May 22, near New Brighton Beach in California.

The shark appeared to circle the vessel several times. Source: Supplied

The kayaker appears in the footage to be more excited than alarmed by the close shark encounter.

“Saw a juvenile great white shark swimming along the shore in Capitola, CA prior to launching, my kayak,” the kayaker, Rodrigo wrote on Newsflare.

“Went out to take some video, and amazingly, he stayed with me for several minutes.”

As the footage went on, the shark came closer and closer to the kayak. Source: Supplied

While Rodrigo notes that the shark was merely a juvenile, some might disagree with his decision to paddle up closer the underwater monster.

He also remarked the shark was “super healthy looking” as it continued to closely approach his kayak.

