News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off carriage into water

Massive mesmerising tornado forms in Canada's skies

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

This mesmerising, swirling tornado over Canada's Three Hills does not look like a dangerous and destructive force of nature.

Anti-Muslim violence flares in central Sri Lanka; Buddhists burn homes and shops.
0:46

PHOTOS: Anti-Muslim violence flares in central Sri Lanka; Buddhists burn homes and shops
0303_1800_wa_plane
0:55

Plane makes emergency landing on outback highway
Students Flee for Fear of Armed Teacher in Dalton, Georgia
0:40

Students Flee for Fear of Armed Teacher in Dalton, Georgia
0227_1600_nat_rain
1:41

Eleven rescues of people trapped in floodwaters
Fire Crews Continue to Douse Bunnings Flames
0:32

Fire Crews Continue to Douse Bunnings Flames
Rare Snowfall Blankets Roman Forum
0:22

Rare Snowfall Blankets Roman Forum
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0226_0500_nat_ER
1:28

Hospital staff release confronting video of emergency room violence
Hawaii governor couldn't log in to Twitter after false missile alert
0:45

Hawaii governor couldn't log in to Twitter after false missile alert
Child Told to Climb Into Manhole Following Missile False Alarm
0:32

Child Told to Climb Into Manhole Following Missile False Alarm
Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
4:42

Multiple Tornadoes Hit Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
 

In fact, it looks peaceful.
It touched down at about 5pm on Friday in Alberta and lasted for half an hour.

The tornado was moving east upwards of 50km/h, according to reports, with the nearby towns of Morrin and Rowley in the twister's path.

The peaceful-looking vortex formed over Alberta oin Friday afternoon. Source: Storyful


Twenty-seven minutes after the alert was first issued, Alberta Emergency officials reported the tornado threat was over.

Hail was also seen falling as the tornado swirled through the small town although the early reports of damage are minimal.

Canada's CTV reported a barn roof was damaged in the storm.

Back To Top