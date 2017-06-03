Massive mesmerising tornado forms in Canada's skies

This mesmerising, swirling tornado over Canada's Three Hills does not look like a dangerous and destructive force of nature.

In fact, it looks peaceful.

It touched down at about 5pm on Friday in Alberta and lasted for half an hour.

The tornado was moving east upwards of 50km/h, according to reports, with the nearby towns of Morrin and Rowley in the twister's path.

Twenty-seven minutes after the alert was first issued, Alberta Emergency officials reported the tornado threat was over.

Hail was also seen falling as the tornado swirled through the small town although the early reports of damage are minimal.

Canada's CTV reported a barn roof was damaged in the storm.