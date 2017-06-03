'It's always about a girl': Trio plead guilty to Gold Coast stabbing of Bandidos associate

The stabbing death of a Bandidos associate on the Gold Coast was "about a girl" and had nothing to do with motorcycle gangs, according to a lawyer defending two men involved.

Max Waller died outside a Broadbeach apartment complex on June 23, 2013 after being stabbed repeatedly in the chest.

Numerous photographs and videos posted to social media shortly before his death show the 28-year-old posing knuckle-dusters and sleeping with a handgun.

In other images posted to Instagram a month before he was stabbed to death show Waller with tubs of protein powder, along with what appears to be lines of another white substance.

The photograph on social media is captioned “Gym time!!!”

A black gun can also be seen in the image.

In another images Waller can be seen standing and looking away from the camera while holding a gun in his right hand with the caption, “Crabbing haha”.

One friend commented saying, “king crab” while another wrote, “Missin you”.

In another image he can be seen pointing a black gun up against a women’s bottom.

Originally Wade Yates-Taui, Cohen Andrew Smith and Benjamin Thomas Mortimer were charged with murder, but pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday to a downgraded offence of manslaughter.

Solicitor Michael Gatenby, who represented Yates-Taui and Mortimer, told reporters outside court the incident had "nothing to do with any motorcycle club".

"It seems to have been a relationship, it's always about a girl," Mr Gatenby said.

"The irony of the whole thing is that these were a group of friends.

"It's a tragedy for all four families, someone lost their life and these people were unfortunately involved in it."

All three men were remanded in custody and will face court again on June 9 for a sentencing date to be set.