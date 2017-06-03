'No regrets' says teen who ran away with pedophile teacher

A 15-year-old schoolgirl who ran away with a pedophile teacher says she doesn’t regret her decision.

The girl told Cosmopolitan magazine of her infatuation with maths teacher Jeremy Forrest, which began in an East Sussex classroom and ended with the pair arrested in France in 2012, after an international manhunt.

“Of course we knew it was illegal for us to be together, but we genuinely believed that if we stuck it out for a tricky few years, eventually we could return home and people would accept our relationship,” she said.

She said their relationship developed through social media and told the magazine they had sex for the first time in Forrest’s house, which he shared with his wife.

The girl, named Gemma, not using her real name for legal reasons, said she became obsessed with Forrest after their first kiss on a local seafront.

“After that, we met more regularly — I’d tell my mum I was at my friend Louise’s — we even kissed in empty classrooms at school.

“Then summer term came to an end. I started to spend almost every day of the holidays at Jeremy’s house — one he shared with his wife of a year, who often worked away. I’d sit on his sofa watching TV or quiz him about his past.

“When you start falling for someone, you get obsessed and want to know every detail. I was fascinated by his world, and would ask about his marriage, how he proposed, his girlfriends at university.”

The rumours began to surface at Bishop Bell School in Eastbourne and four months after the affair began Gemma said “it started to unravel at a million miles an hour.”

“I’d just finished a science lesson and was heading to the English block when my phone rang,” she said.

“It was my brother. ‘The police are here, saying you’ve been texting a teacher. You better get home,’ he told me.”

The couple then ran decided to flee for France before they were arrested.

She also revealed the pair have been in contact since he was released from jail after serving his five and a half year sentence.

It could lead to a new investigation as Forrest was banned from contacting the girl after his release.