An Aussie tourist has died from injuries he reportedly suffered in a fight in San Francisco.

The 33-year-old Northern Territory man was reportedly involved in an argument, which turned violent at the Vinci Villa Hotel in the city’s Russian Hill neighbourhood.

It's believed he suffered serious head injuries.

Local police said they are questioning two suspects but expect to make more arrests.

It's unlikely police will charge anyone until Sunday as investigations continue.

More to follow.