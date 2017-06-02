Baby left in stroller for an hour while parents queue for roller coaster

A baby was left alone in its stroller at a popular English theme park while its parents queued for over an hour to get on a ride.

Photos show the stroller sitting next to a bin with the baby girl inside, The Sun reports.

Visitors - who claim the parents were gone for over an hour - called staff after they noticed the stroller.

Park security contacted police and social services.

A Thorpe Park spokesperon said staff were at the scene within two minutes on Monday.

Visitor at the park, Daniel Bevis, 22, said he was "so shocked that someone could leave a kid".

He was with friends at the time and spotted the baby near the Colossus ride at Thorpe Park, Surrey in England.

"What’s worse is that security said it happens a lot," he said.

“It’s horrifying — the parents had no regard for their child. Anyone could have taken her.

“We stood with her for 10 to 15 minutes. No one turned up so we called security. They took her to first aid then the parents arrived. They’d been gone over an hour.

“We confronted them — a mum, dad and three other kids, who’d been on the ride — but they had nothing to say.”

The family, thought to be from West London, said their 11-year-old daughter was looking after her baby sister.

A social services source said the incident has been referred to the family’s local authority.