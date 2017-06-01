News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Men caught allegedly stealing flowers from Manchester bombing memorial

Yahoo7 News /

Video has emerged of two men being confronted after it’s alleged they stole flowers from a Manchester bombing memorial.

The Sun reports Mark McNally recorded the video where he demands the two men return the flowers to the memorial.

Mr McNally confronts the pair sitting on a park bench.

“What are you playing at?” he asks.

McNally confronts the men and accuses them of stealing from the memorial (right). Source: YouTube

“F***ing knicking flowers?”

One of the men protests and says he was “laying flowers.”

But Mr McNally, furious, doesn’t budge.

“No, no you were picking them up,” he says.

One of the men pleads ignorance. Source: YouTube

“You were going to f*** off with them.”

The discussion continues until Mr McNally tells the men to “put them back, now.”

One of the men continues to plead his innocence but Mr McNally says, “never mind, put them back.”

He walks the pair back where they allegedly return items to the memorial and threatens to call the police if he sees them again.

“Not a stall is it?” he asks.

“Right, you don’t pinch from it.”

A woman is heard explaining the memorial’s significance and one of the men apologises.

The 43-year-old later told The Sun he was “raging inside.”


“It just goes without saying that even a child would know what it was there for,” he said.

“Even though they struggled to speak good English, I think they could understand what I was saying.

“We didn’t have a proper conversation but they said they liked the flowers and I presume they were taking them home or something.”

He said another young man chased the men down and managed to take flowers off them.

