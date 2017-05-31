News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three-year-old boy missing for 18 hours reunited with parents in 'Easter miracle'
Three-year-old missing for 18 hours found in 'Easter miracle'

Fears serial predator targeting children in Sydney's inner west

Yahoo7 News /

There are fears a serial predator is targeting children in Sydney's inner west.

0401_1800_SYD-Easter
1:44

Aussies spend Easter Sunday celebrating with family
0401_1800_SYD-Newman
0:26

Howard government minister Jocelyn Newman dies
0401_1800_SYD-Fire
1:20

Two houses destroyed in a fierce fire
0401_1800_SYD-BoyLost
3:18

Family celebrating ‘Easter miracle’ after lost three-year-old found
0331_1800_nsw_giftcards
0:18

More time than ever to use your gift cards
0331_1800_nsw_parramatta
2:21

Historical discovery amazes experts
0331_1800_nsw_bikie
1:48

Notorious bikie claims he’s been unfairly punished by big banks
0331_1800_nsw_bilby
1:52

Bilby making a comeback
0330_1800_nsw_heart
1:30

Heart patients in southwest Sydney to be treated closer to home
0330_1800_nsw_eastershow
1:47

Surprise for long-time Sydney Royal Easter Show volunteer
0330_1800_nsw_walls
1:46

Residents living next to WestConnext project claim construction work destroying homes
0330_1800_nsw_seal
0:22

Sunbaking seal returns to Sydney’s eastern suburbs
 

There have been at least two scares involving children in four days, first at Glebe and now at Leichhardt.

One mother has spoken to 7 News about the terrifying ordeal and has demanded the man hand himself in to police.

One mother has spoken out and demanded the man hand himself in to police. Source: 7 News

The mum and her daughter had a very close call at a children’s playground on Norton Street in Leichhardt about 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

"This Indian-looking man, he came up and he started talking to my child and my child, she turned around she pointed to me and next thing he just turned around and started walking in the other direction,” the furious mother said of the incident.

When the mother saw the stranger gripping her three-year-old daughter by the hand, her primal instinct kicked in.

This little girl is back safely with her mother following the terrifying attempt. Source: 7 News

“I ran over and just basically grabbed my child back, pushed him and his reply to me was he thought she was lost,” the mother said of the scary attempt.

Eerily in a similar incident a five-year-old was indecently assaulted at Glebe on Saturday morning.

The two terrifying attacks were less than five kilometres apart and in both cases the victim's mothers described a man of Indian appearance approximately 170cm tall, with a thin build and black hair.

The attacker is described as Caucasian in his 20s or 30s with light hair and a long goatee beard. Source: 7 News

Tuesday's attacker was wearing a red t-shirt and black tracksuit pants.

While Saturday's suspect was in a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit pants.

If it is the same offender is responsible for both these incidents it’s clear he is clever at picking the right moment to strike as both of these incident happened within seconds and merely metres from their mothers.

When asked what her message was to the offender the mother sternly responded: “Go and hand yourself in, and get what's coming to you. You don't deserve to live".

Back To Top