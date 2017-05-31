Fears serial predator targeting children in Sydney's inner west

There are fears a serial predator is targeting children in Sydney's inner west.

There have been at least two scares involving children in four days, first at Glebe and now at Leichhardt.

One mother has spoken to 7 News about the terrifying ordeal and has demanded the man hand himself in to police.

The mum and her daughter had a very close call at a children’s playground on Norton Street in Leichhardt about 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

"This Indian-looking man, he came up and he started talking to my child and my child, she turned around she pointed to me and next thing he just turned around and started walking in the other direction,” the furious mother said of the incident.

When the mother saw the stranger gripping her three-year-old daughter by the hand, her primal instinct kicked in.

“I ran over and just basically grabbed my child back, pushed him and his reply to me was he thought she was lost,” the mother said of the scary attempt.

Eerily in a similar incident a five-year-old was indecently assaulted at Glebe on Saturday morning.

The two terrifying attacks were less than five kilometres apart and in both cases the victim's mothers described a man of Indian appearance approximately 170cm tall, with a thin build and black hair.

Tuesday's attacker was wearing a red t-shirt and black tracksuit pants.

While Saturday's suspect was in a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit pants.

If it is the same offender is responsible for both these incidents it’s clear he is clever at picking the right moment to strike as both of these incident happened within seconds and merely metres from their mothers.

When asked what her message was to the offender the mother sternly responded: “Go and hand yourself in, and get what's coming to you. You don't deserve to live".