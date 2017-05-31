News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Death of a toddler in foster care was preventable: Coroner rules
Pictured: The backyard pool where toddler drowned in 'preventable death'

Suicide bomb explodes in Kabul's diplomatic district

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

As many as 67 people have reportedly been killed in a suicide blast in the capital of Afghanistan, which has rocked the city's diplomatic district and sent Australia diplomats into lockdown.

Train believed to be carrying North Korean delegation leaves Beijing
0:38

Train believed to be carrying North Korean delegation leaves Beijing
Casualties Reported Following Suicide Blast in Shia Area of Kabul
0:51

Casualties Reported Following Suicide Blast in Shia Area of Kabul
Thousands watch annual elephant parade in Sri Lanka
1:27

Thousands watch annual elephant parade in Sri Lanka
Deadly UK blast kills four people
0:37

Deadly UK blast kills four people
0226_1600_nat-Leicester
1:26

Terror ruled out as cause of Leicester explosion
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0224_1800_qld_smart
1:38

Is this Australia's smartest toddler?
Heavy casualties after overnight battle at Kabul hotel
0:59

Heavy casualties after overnight battle at Kabul hotel
Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, take hostages
0:45

Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, take hostages
Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel
0:34

Gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel
1229_1800_SYD-Kabul
0:19

IS blamed for blasts that killed 41 in Kabul
1208_0500_nat_Jerusalem
1:16

Protests in Jerusalem
 

Early reports suggest a car bomb exploded in the district, with reports varying on the number of killed from nine to 67, while hundreds are believed to have been injured.

Reuters said the bomb exploded near the fortified entrance of the German embassy on Wednesday.

Australian diplomats in the city are in lockdown.

Men move an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul. Photo: Reuters

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Frances Adamson was giving evidence at a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra when she received the news, AAP reported.

The explosion has sent clouds of black smoke spiralling over the centre of the city in an area near the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

"It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is," Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Houses hundreds of metres away from the blast on Wednesday were damaged, with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

Distraught and bloodied survivors assist the wounded. Photo: Reuters

Early reports indicated 50 people had died, but some, including Reuters, put the number at 67.

Houses hundreds of metres away from the blast on Wednesday were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

Back To Top