Suicide bomb explodes in Kabul's diplomatic district

As many as 67 people have reportedly been killed in a suicide blast in the capital of Afghanistan, which has rocked the city's diplomatic district and sent Australia diplomats into lockdown.

Early reports suggest a car bomb exploded in the district, with reports varying on the number of killed from nine to 67, while hundreds are believed to have been injured.

Reuters said the bomb exploded near the fortified entrance of the German embassy on Wednesday.

Australian diplomats in the city are in lockdown.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Frances Adamson was giving evidence at a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra when she received the news, AAP reported.

The explosion has sent clouds of black smoke spiralling over the centre of the city in an area near the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

"It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is," Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Houses hundreds of metres away from the blast on Wednesday were damaged, with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

Early reports indicated 50 people had died, but some, including Reuters, put the number at 67.

