A Tennessee grandfather was left traumatised after he found his six-month-old grandson's coffin floating in a puddle of water at a cemetery.

Man finds six-month-old grandson's coffin floating in puddle at cemetery

Tony Jones visits New Park Cemetery in Memphis every year to pay his respects to deceased family members, WREG reports.

While visiting on Memorial Day, he spotted a small white casket floating in a puddle.

Upon looking further, he realised it was the casket of his six-month-old grandson, Ashton Mackey, who was supposed to have been buried on May 20.

The coffin was out of the ground, upside down, and floating in a water-filled grave.

Ashton was buried a week and a half ago after he died from cerebral palsy.

"It just brought back all those feelings I had a couple of weeks ago and how disgraceful it is," Mr Jones said.

The cemetery was closed for Memorial Day, so the family could not notify employees.

The family called police, who came out and spent more than an hour taking a report.

Mr Jones believes Ashton's casket was not buried properly and the heavy rain caused it to float out of the ground.

The family said the discovery of Ashton's coffin floating in the water traumatised them.

They managed to get rid of the water, bucket by bucket, and put the cask upright.

Plenty of dirt was added on top as they reburied Ashton.