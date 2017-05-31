Surgeon fighting for life after king hit outside hospital: reports

A surgeon is reportedly fighting for life after being king hit outside the Box Hill Hospital.

The man aged in his 40s, believed to be a surgeon at the hospital, is in a critical condition in The Alfred hospital, 3AW reports.

The surgeon reportedly went outside to confront people smoking near the doors when he was attacked.

The hospital confirmed the "terrible incident" and said the staff member remains in a critical condition.

"This is a terrible incident, and we have been in contact with the staff member's family, family has asked for privacy," Eastern Health said in a statement.

"We can confirm that police are investigating the assault of a staff member at Box Hill Hospital last night. The staff member was stabilised before being transported to The Alfred in a critical condition."

Victorian Police are investigating the matter, saying: "It’s believed a man was walking into the Arnold Street premises about 7.20pm when he became involved in a verbal dispute with a male standing in the foyer".

"The second man has then seriously physically assaulted the first man and left the area."

"He is yet to be located."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

More to come.