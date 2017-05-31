'It's very selfish': Alan Jones weighs in on calls to ban smoking around children

Queensland Cancer Council is calling for a ban on smoking where children are around, including in the house, to mark World No Tobacco Day.

Statistics reveal around 200,000 Queensland children are left open to second hand smoke.

It kills around one adult a week.

Alan Jones from Radio 2GB and 4BC told Sunrise on Wednesday you can't have a law if it can't be enforced.

"I find it all a bit of a dilemma really - I don't know what they mean when they ban it in case, because there's no way of having a law if you can't police it," he said.

"There is no way this [banning smoking in the home] can be policed.

"It's amusing to me in a way, a non-funny way, that if it's so bad for health then why isn't it banned?

"It isn't because the government like the money."

Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi said parents should be doing the right thing anyway.

"You would hope most parents would do the right thing without health inspectors at the door or having neighbours dob them in," she said.

"I'm all for having bans at parks, beaches, playgrounds and I think the car ban is a good idea, but I think there has to be a place you can smoke and unless you’re going to ban it, you have to let people make that choice.

"I think in their own homes is fair enough, and I think most people that do have children do go into the backyard or balcony and don’t smoke in same room us their children."

Mr Jones added it's a selfish act.

"It's legal so you do need somewhere to do it, but it’s very selfish if you like smoking and you don’t take into consideration the health of others, or the extent to which your smoking upsets and affects others," he said.

"The individual has to really show some appreciation and needs of the other bloke."

Smoking in national parks is banned within 10 metres of in-use campsites and any public facilities in Queensland including picnic tables, toilet blocks, barbecues, visitor information centres, shelters, jetties and boat ramps.

People can't smoke within five metres of public transport waiting points such as bus stops, taxi ranks, and ferry terminals; within 10m of playing and viewing areas during organised under-18 sporting events; within five metres of early childhood education and care services, kindergartens, and after school hour care; and within five metres of all residential aged care facilities, outside of designated areas, among other areas.

They also can't smoke at outdoor public places such as patrolled beaches, children’s playground equipment and major sports stadiums or anywhere inside pubs, clubs, restaurants and workplaces.