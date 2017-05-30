Act of kindness after teen siblings killed in horror crash

More than $88,000 has been raised for the family of three teens killed in horror crash on Monday.

The three Brisbane teenagers who died in the accident were part of a well-known travelling show family.

The horrific crash occurred over the border near Boggabilla around 6am on Monday morning and involved a truck, car and fuel tanker.

Jack Pink, 19 and his younger sisters Marina and Destiny were on their way home from the Dubbo Show, travelling in a convoy.

Their father was ahead and reportedly heard about the crash on a two-way radio.

Witnesses say he collapsed when he arrived at the scene.

Marina would have turned 18 today.

The gofundme page set up said:"What they do is everything for the kids. To lose 1 would be crazy. They lost 3 in 1 split second is just out of this world".

"They are great people and their sacrificial love for their kids knows no bounds. This is a crushing blow to this tight knit family."

"We are hoping to raise money to support their journey as they will be out of work in the coming months grieving their babies. We hope they can take the time needed to do that."

Anyone who wants to help the family can head to the gofundme page.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.