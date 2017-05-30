Bus dangles perilously over drop after crash in Sydney

A mini bus involved in a crash in north Sydney has been left hanging perilously over a cliff at Curl Curl.

7 News understands the bus overshot a driveway merely moments after dropping off children at Stewart House, leaving the vehicle teetering over a four metre slope.

It's not yet known exactly what caused the collision, which happened on Batho Street, Curl Curl, on Tuesday afternoon.

It's understood the bus driver was the only one on board at the time of the crash and the incident occurred when the bus was parking outside the children's charity.

Emergency services have arrived on scene.

Seven News Online has contacted NSW Police for comment.