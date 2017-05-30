Bus dangles perilously over drop after crash in Sydney

News

'Shut up your dogs or we will': Sinister note, poisoned treat found in Sydney backyard
'Shut up your dogs or we will': Sinister note and poisoned treat found in yard

7 News understands the bus overshot a driveway merely moments after dropping off children at Stewart House, leaving the vehicle teetering over a four metre slope.

It's not yet known exactly what caused the collision, which happened on Batho Street, Curl Curl, on Tuesday afternoon.

The mini bus dangling off the cliff. Source: 7 News

The bus was left teetering over a four metre slope. Source: 7 News

It's understood the bus driver was the only one on board at the time of the crash and the incident occurred when the bus was parking outside the children's charity.

Emergency services have arrived on scene.

Seven News Online has contacted NSW Police for comment.

