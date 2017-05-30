Schapelle Corby’s heavy security due to ‘murder’ fears: Indonesian police

Schapelle Corby's extravagant return to Australia on the weekend was the result of Indonesian authorities believing she was at risk of being murdered, possibly by her drug syndicate, it has been revealed.

Indonesian police: Schapelle Corby’s heavy security was due to ‘murder’ fears

Indonesian police believed if anything went wrong with Corby's deportation on Saturday, their country would have been blamed so they avoided a disaster happening anyway they could, News Corp reports.

Corby's deportation on the weekend saw her not only switch flights at the last second - unbeknown to both the airline she was going to fly with and Australian police - but her arrival in Australia met with nine rented vans and three other vehicles that collected her, people she was with and her bags, all in an attempt to throw off the media.

And more than 100 Bali police officers had escorted Corby to the airport earlier that day.

Denpasar Police Chief, Hadi Purnomo, yesterday said it was imperative they protect her and ensure Indonesia was not blamed for any problems which could have arisen.

He said the Bali Police Chief had instructed that Corby not be injured in any way and the Australian Consulate had also sought security during a meeting the day before.

“Corby became a world spotlight. If there is any accident, our country will be blamed. Why was she not secured? Why was she not escorted? Or if she fell down, she got injured, or any other thing that could happen, we will be blamed. That's why we should secure the process,” Mr Purnomo told News Corp.

“We never know that amid journalists, there could be an intruder that we need to anticipate, from a drug syndicate, Corby’s enemy. This is what we need to anticipate. Because she is part of drug syndicate. So, we have to anticipate if any of the drug syndicate is disguised as journalist. Then if she becomes a victim (of any attack). Who could be blamed if that happened, of course the security."

Mr Purnomo added the extra security Corby received was not special treatment.

"It’s the same like any other who asks security from police, for example, security for execution, football competition etc, many things,” he said.

“Because she became a media highlight and we also worried about drug syndicates. I worry that her enemy syndicate could jeopardise Corby ... We only prevent her from becoming a victim, then we should take responsibility for that. It is better to make the things safe, rather than Corby become a victim and the story will be much longer."* Corby frenzy continues after bizarre homecoming

The exit strategy given to Corby in Australia was a new operation strategy created by police that was set after an incident with Angelina Jolie in 2014 where two elderly passengers were almost run over by overseas paparazzi.

Queensland police insisted they had nothing to do with the convoy of vehicles on her arrival.

“We had no role in that whatsoever, it was her private security and we had nothing to do with that (convoy),” A Queensland spokeswoman said.