'Bloody legends': Man finds Tassie police selfie on his phone after night out

A Tasmanian reveller has found a selfie on his phone taken by two police officers that escorted him home to bed after a "blackout night".

In a Facebook post later shared on the Australia sub-reddit, a Launceston partier Reece Park is seen lying in bed in the background with two police officers smiling for the camera.

"So was just looking though my phone and turns out these good c**** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home!" Reece wrote.

"Bloody legends."

After the post with a very drunk Reece giving a "hang loose" from the bed went viral, Tasmania Police put out a warning to discourage other partiers from copycat behaviour.

"Make a plan about how you will get home before you have a drink. Then there's no risk to you, your family, friends or others on the road,” Senior Sergeant Craig Fox, of the island state's northern district, said in the statement.

The Tassie police added they do not normally take people home when they are suffering the effects of alcohol.

"On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home," Sgt Fox said.

"When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him.

"Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home."

Tune in to Sunrise for a follow-up with the officers and Reece.