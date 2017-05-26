Toddler dies in hospital after suffering burns 'from hot bath'

News

Maddilyn-Rose Stokes was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon after an ambulance was called when she was unconscious and not breathing.

Overnight the Northbridge toddler lost her fight for life.

Tonight police are continuing to question her parents as to what treatment was given for the severe burns suffered days ago.

Maddilyn-Rose was a blonde haired, bright-eyed two-year-old girl.

Tragically, her tiny body gave in to her horrific injuries.

Detectives claim she suffered what appeared to be severe burns to the back of her legs, her buttocks, her lower back all the way down to her feet.

Maddilyn-Rose died in hospital. Photo: 7 News

The little girl was only a month off celebrating her third birthday.

However, on Thursday afternoon her parents called triple-zero after she stopped breathing.

Paramedics revived her, but overnight doctors were unable to save her life.

Maddilyn-Rose’s parents, 30-year-old Shane Stokes and 23-year-old Nicole Moore told police their daughter suffered burns in a scalding hot bathtub.

Police claim she suffered what appears to be severe burns. Photo: 7 News.

Detective Inspector Tim Tresize said at first glance the injuries appear to be consistent with their story.

"Their version is that it's a terrible accident and that a moment's inattention has led to this incident," he said.

"However due to the very, very serious nature of these burns and the fact that they were so serious that they've quite likely caused her death, we have a very open mind in relation to other possibilities."

It’s claimed the injuries were several days old, and experts allege they had been ignored.

Queensland’s Premier said news of the little girl’s death was horrific.

The family was not under investigation by the department of child safety, however 7 News understands the parents were known to police.

