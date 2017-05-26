Latham pins rise in religious extremism on 'left-wing grievance culture'

Former Labor leader-turned political commentator Mark Latham suggests the rise of extremist views and violence has come about because of a "left-wing grievance culture".

Latham floated his views on Seven's Sunrise, appearing opposite former Liberal Premier of Victoria Jeff Kennett to discuss the tragic events in Britain this week.

The short-lived Sky News commentator tried to argue that one reason young people flirt with terrorism is because Westerners do not "stand up for our own culture and civilisation".

One of the reasons a young person in Australia might be radicalised to the point they would seek to become a suicide bomber, Latham stated, is because politically correct propaganda isn't "supporting the virtues of our Western civilisation".

"I think we've gotta really appreciate in Australia at recent times there's been the emergence to a left wing grievance culture," Latham said in the Spin Free Zone.

"They'll say 'Australia's a nation of oppressors, we've gotta move Australia Day, we gotta change the words of our national anthem', we've got some crazy gender theory that's being taught in our schools – there's not a lot in the public arena that's supporting the virtues of our Western civilisation."

Latham, who was once an MP for Werriwa in Sydney's west, said it was the politically correct apologist culture that was warping the minds of some young social misfits.

"So if you're a young, disaffected Muslim fellow in a place like Punchbowl in Western Sydney, you're looking at all this propaganda that's very negative about Australia and our culture," Latham said.

"It just adds to the prospect of radicalisation, doesn’t it."

Kennett, however, took a more measured perspective of the conflict with Islamic radicalism and the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night that killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others.

"Religion has been he basis of so much conflict in this world," he said, adding there was "no simple answer to this, clearly".

"People with much better minds than mine have been addressing this.

"It's a very, very sad situation we find ourselves in."

