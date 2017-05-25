Loved, cherished and missed: The 22 lives lost in Manchester attack

The 22 victims killed in the devastating Manchester terror attack have been identified, their families left heartbroken and distraught.

Teenage Ariana Grande fans and parents, either arriving at the end of the concert to collect children or who attended with them, are among those killed in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

They were all just people enjoying a night out, or helping their children realise the dream of seeing their pop idol in concert.

Not only are their families paying tributes but people around the world are sending well-wishes to the families.

Several vigils have been held in Manchester to remember the victims.

Courtney Boyle, 19

The teen was with her stepdad, Philip Tron, who was also among the 22 that died.

The Gateshead resident was studying criminology and pyschology at Leeds Beckett University.

"I am going to miss my baby girl for the rest of my life," her father said in a statement.

"I will never forget you and I will love you forever.

"Grandad Bob misses you loads also. Daddy."

Her boyfriend also released his heartbreaking tribute in a statement.

"My Courtney was an adventurer, a precious, and a joyous soul," he said.

"She made people feel loved and feel safe.

"She was a soulmate, a friend, a daughter and a sister.

"Nobody has ever made me as happy as her and I'm the person I am today because of her.

Philip Tron, 32

Philip was also from Gateshead and hadn't been seen since the suicide bombing.

The family released a statement confirming his death.

"Our most amazing son, partner, brother, father, uncle, nephew and cousin, Philip Tron, sadly passed away," the statement reads.

"Philip was such a fun loving, energetic soul; he would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful smile

"Words cannot express the huge void his passing has left in all our lives.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14

Eilidh had travelled to the concert from the Outer Hebrides with her friend Laura Macintyre as part of a birthday treat, the Sun reports.

Laura was found in Manchester hospital with serious injuries while Eilidh was still missing and later confirmed dead.

"Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh," her parents said.

"Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band.

"As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time.

Wendy Fawell, 50

Ms Fawell was a primary school teacher in Leeds and was at the concert at the time of the explosion with her friend Caroline Osborne.

They were picking up their children.

"Me and my family are truly devastated by the news," her son said.

"Mum was a wonderful woman. So kind and generous and touched the lives of so many.

"She will be greatly missed.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19

The duo were confirmed dead from the attack.

They were dating and attended the concert together.

Their parents paid tribute to the pair in a heartfelt statement made through the police.

Sorrel Leczkoweski

Sorrel Leczkowski, 14, has been named as a victim of Monday’s attack.

Sorrel was a pupil at Allerton High school in Leeds.

She died in hospital, where her mum and grandmother are being treated for injuries.

Nell Jones

Nell's head teacher at Holmes Chapel paid tribute to the 14-year-old.

"She was welcoming, she was a good friend, she was ambitious, she wanted to do well in everything - she did," he said.

Before her death was confirmed, friends and family posted messages appealing for her whereabouts.

Her cousin Hollie Webb wrote: ‘This is our cousin Nell Jones aged 14 missing in Manchester after the concert last night, please could everybody share for our family, if anyone knows of anywhere we can try as we are heading to Manchester now x.’

Michelle Kiss

Michelle Kiss died after taking her two young daughters to see Ariana Grande.

Before the blast, she wrote on Facebook: "Excited girlies ready to watch Ariana", sharing a photo of her two children in the post.

It's understood a photograph of a girl being comforted by a police officer is believed to be one of Michelle's children.

Martyn Hett

Martyn’s heartbroken partner tweeted the sad news of his death.

His boyfriend Russell Hayward said: "We got the news last night that our wonderful, iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive.

"He left the world exactly how he lived, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply.

"Thankfully I have his wonderful and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn. I always will".

Marcin and Angelika Klis

The polish parents were confirmed dead following the Manchester attack.

Marcin was 42 years old, and Angelika was 40. They were at the concert to pick up children.

Elaine McIver

The off-duty female officer from Cheshire police was killed in the Manchester attack.

She was with her partner Paul, who remains critically ill and her children, who were injured in the blast.

In a statement, her family said: “Elaine was a much loved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for.

“She was everyone’s friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality.

Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell, aged 15, was confirmed dead in a heartbreaking Facebook post by her mother Charlotte Campbell, whose search for her missing daughter reached a tragic end.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," she wrote.

Ms Campbell had been active on social media after the explosion, desperately trying anything to find her daughter.

"Please share my daughter is still missing with no news on her," she wrote after the attack.

She had called into breakfast television the morning after the attack in a desperate attempt for information on her daughter's whereabouts.

"All I know she was at the arena with a friend watching Ariana Grande and she has not turned up yet," she said.

"I've called the hospitals, all the places, the hotels where people say children have been taken and the police."

She had last spoken to her daughter at 8.30pm the night of the concert.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl was at the concert with her best friend Adam, who has been found in hospital.

Megan Hurley

A fundraiser launched to help the family of 15-year-old Megan Hurley has already reached more than $5000 AUD.

Megan’s brother Bradley was also seriously injured in the attack.

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees

The two friends were waiting to pick up their children outside Manchester Arena.

Both were confirmed dead by their families.

Kelly Brewster

Missing Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster has also been confirmed dead.

Her family made a heartbreaking post on Facebook alerting friends of the tragedy.

Saffie Roussos

Saffie was at the Ariana Grande concert with her older sister Ashee Bromwich, in her 20s, and her mum Lisa Roussos, who are both in hospital - her mum reportedly fighting for her life in a coma and unaware of the tragedy.

She is the youngest confirmed victim of the attacks so far.

It's understood she became separated from her mum and sister as the explosion took place.

Jane Tweddle-Taylor

The 51-year-old was a school receptionist and a mother of three daughters.

She had gone to the venue with a friend.

Mark Taylor told The Guardian that his wife was waiting for her friend’s daughter when the bomb went off.

“One of the biggest challenges we’ve had is one of my daughters was away travelling in Australia, so we were trying to pick a time to notify her,” he told the UK publication.

John Atkinson

Tributes have flown in for Mr Atkinson, with many remembering him as an "amazing" man.

It's understood he lived in Manchester.

His family have since started an online campaign to raise money for his funeral saying the "one in a million" man deserves a proper send off, raising almost £4,000 ($AU 6934) so far.

Georgina Callander

The first victim named after the attack, Ms Callander was considered a huge Ariana Grande fan.

She tweeted the pop star before her concert saying "SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW".

The teen died in hospital with her mother by her bedside.