What they could look like now: Police release digitally altered photos of missing Australian children

The Australian Federal Police have released a series of images that show what six missing Australian children could look like now.

What they could look like now: missing Australian children digitally 'aged'

Police hold fears for the safety of the missing children and have released the digitally produced age progression images to coincide with International Missing Children's Day.

All six children would still be under 18 years of age.

The images, created by forensic artists from the United States National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, give an indication of how each child might have aged since they vanished.

"Today is a day for us all to commemorate missing children who have found their way home, remember those who have been victims of crime, and continue efforts to find those who are still missing," AFP's Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz said.

The portraits include Queensland siblings Serena and Thomas Speath, Queensland twins Isabella and Bronte Watter, Mathieu-Pierre Macintosh, and Leela McDougall, who disappeared along with her mother ten years ago.

The Speath and Watter children have not been seen since 2014, while Macintosh has not been seen since 2013.

"We need all Australians to get behind this cause and spread the images of these missing children as far and wide as possible", Assistant Commissioner Platz said.

Anyone with information relating to these or any other missing children is urged to contact their local police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.