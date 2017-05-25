Jailbird: Pigeon caught smuggling drugs, found with 178 pills: reports

News

Al Arabiya claims customs seized 178 pills wrapped around a homing pigeon.

Kuwait newspaper Al-Rai reported customs officers tracked the bird flying in from Iraq and caught it above a building near the customs’ department.

Customs officers tracked the bird flying from Iraq. Source: Twitter/Al Arabiya English

It’s not clear what type of pills the pigeon was carrying.

It isn’t the first time a bird has been nabbed for smuggling narcotics.

In 2015 guards at a Costa Rican prison reportedly caught a bird flying cocaine and weed into the jail.

