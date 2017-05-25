'The Joker' arrested for waving gun at traffic in Miami

Police in Florida arrested "The Joker" without Batman's help after reports a tattoo-laden green-haired man was pointing a gun at traffic.

Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 26-year-old Lawrence Sullivan on Tuesday and charged him with carrying a concealed firearm, Fox 11 reports.

A mug shot of the man shows the arrested man with tattoos across his face, indicating a clear disdain for the Caped Crusader.

"The Joker" is written across his forehead, leading to an image of The Bat symbol pierced through with a knife.

His cheeks are tattooed to look like he has long, stitched gashes up them like a Cheshire grin.

Along with the green hair, Mr Sullivan resembles a pastiche of some notable iterations of the comic book villain.

Fox 11 reports police allege they found a loaded gun on the self-described "tattoo model".

He was held on a $6656 bail.