'The Joker' arrested for waving gun at traffic in Miami

Yahoo7 News /

Police in Florida arrested "The Joker" without Batman's help after reports a tattoo-laden green-haired man was pointing a gun at traffic.

Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 26-year-old Lawrence Sullivan on Tuesday and charged him with carrying a concealed firearm, Fox 11 reports.

A mug shot of the man shows the arrested man with tattoos across his face, indicating a clear disdain for the Caped Crusader.

'The Joker' fronts a Florida court. Source: Fox 11

"The Joker" is written across his forehead, leading to an image of The Bat symbol pierced through with a knife.

Police arrested Lawrence Sullivan on reports he was pointing a gun at traffic. Source: Miami-Dade Police

His cheeks are tattooed to look like he has long, stitched gashes up them like a Cheshire grin.

Along with the green hair, Mr Sullivan resembles a pastiche of some notable iterations of the comic book villain.

Sullivan's Jkoer combines elements of Heath Ledger and Jared Leto's Jokers. Source: Warner Brothers/DC Comics

Fox 11 reports police allege they found a loaded gun on the self-described "tattoo model".

He was held on a $6656 bail.

