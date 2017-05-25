WATCH: Gable Tostee reveals why he has returned to Tinder

One year after he was acquitted of murdering a New Zealand tourist who fell to her death from his Gold Coast balcony during their Tinder date, Gable Tostee has revealed why he's back on the dating app.

Tostee was found not guilty of murdering Warriena Wright after the pair met on Tinder back in 2014.

While the story that captivated Australia for more than two years has drawn to a close, Tostee, who has changed his name to Eric Thomas, has revealed he is back on Tinder.

“After the charge, it was part of bail conditions, I was prohibited from going on Tinder, and then after the acquittal, I still had a girlfriend," he told KIIS 1065 hosts Kyle and Jackie O.

Tostee said those he matches with don’t seem to mind his checkered past because they have seen he is innocent.

“It’s hard to say, I mean not everyone brings it up at first. I don’t use it as frequently as I used to. I’ve just got an account it’s more of a passive thing these days.

“A lot of the people who approach me in a friendly way, they’re the ones who have done their research. They’ve read the transcript, they’ve listened to all the audio, they’ve delved into it a bit.

Tostee’s return to the dating scene comes after his bitter split with New Zealander Lizzi Evans who said the Gold Coast resident was obsessed with himself.