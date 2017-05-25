Ariana Grande 'offering to pay' for funerals

Fans say Ariana Grande has "offered to pay" for the funerals of the 22 people who were killed in the Manchester attack earlier this week.

The 23-year-old pop star has "reached out" to the victim's families with an offer to cover the cost of services for the people who lost their lives in the suicide bombing outside her concert at Manchester Arena earlier this week, according to the Ariana Updates account.

"Ariana has reached out to the families who's [sic] loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals!" a Tweet from the fan account read.

Ariana had just finished performing to around 21,000 people when the bomb went off at the close of her Dangerous Woman show.

After the tragedy the star spoke out about the atrocity, saying she was “broken” and “so so sorry" for the events of that night.

The singer has since returned home to Florida, and photos published online show the tearful singer arriving at an airport in Boca Raton, being greeted with a hug by her boyfriend Mac Miller.

The performer's drummer, Aaron Spears, has also spoken out about the bombing, saying it was "heartbreaking" and that he is still in “disbelief” about the events that occurred.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Aaron described his account of the events.

“We finished the show and were walking back to our dressing rooms and BOOM!!! We had not idea what was happening,” the drummer admitted.

Aaron said security quickly evacuated Ariana and the tour crew after the explosion went off and that was when he knew “this was serious”.

“It’s so heartbreaking because so many little ones attend our shows…I just keep thinking about them,” he wrote.

Aaron continued: “I’m extremely thankful no one on the touring crew was physically hurt but this painful memory and the weight associated with the lives lost will live with us all forever.”

He ended his post saying he was still in “disbelief” and the whole situation is “surreal”.

