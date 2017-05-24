News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
'Do you like that?' Shocking vision of 'police brutality on disability pensioner'

Pictured: Long lines to donate blood to help those injured in Manchester Arena attack

Yahoo7 News /

The Manchester suicide bombing has managed to bring out some of the best in its residents with long queues forming outside blood donor centres.

0304_sun_heartattacks
3:37

Too young to die?
0301_1800_wa_attack
1:33

Thief bashes worker repeatedly in the face with a bottle
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
0302_1600_nat_arson
0:39

38-year-old man charged over arson spree
0228_1800_MEL-CowardPunch2
1:41

Brave trio leap to aid of coward-punch victim
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
0307_0500_nat_suicide
0:29

60 people killed in Baghdad suicide bombing attack
U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
1:01

U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
1117_1800_PER-Lightning
3:01

Man in induced coma after lightning strike
0409_1800_ADL-Hacker
1:10

Teenager computer hacker ‘targeted cyber-crime agency’
0628_0500_nat_cyber
1:56

Global cyber attack causes mass disruption
0630_1800_nsw_turkey
2:35

Surveillance video shows moment Istanbul bombing attack occurred
 

Twitter users have snapped photos of long queues forming outside the city’s blood donation centres following the explosion at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and left 59 injured.

Yahoo News UK reports, NHS Blood and Transplant director Mike Stredder said it had “all the blood required for hospital patients at the present time,” but was “always keen to encourage new donors.”

GiveBlood tweeted it was no longer taking registrations due to a “high response.”

Source: Twitter


Neighbours describe Manchester bombing suspect's spiral into radicalism
Faces of innocence: Named victims of Ariana Grande concert attack
Manchester bombing: Mother's search ends in heartbreak as 15-year-old daughter identified as victim

Back To Top