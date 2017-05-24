Pictured: Long lines to donate blood to help those injured in Manchester Arena attack

The Manchester suicide bombing has managed to bring out some of the best in its residents with long queues forming outside blood donor centres.

Twitter users have snapped photos of long queues forming outside the city’s blood donation centres following the explosion at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and left 59 injured.

Yahoo News UK reports, NHS Blood and Transplant director Mike Stredder said it had “all the blood required for hospital patients at the present time,” but was “always keen to encourage new donors.”

GiveBlood tweeted it was no longer taking registrations due to a “high response.”