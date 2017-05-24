News

Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Manchester bombing: Mother's search ends in heartbreak as 15-year-old daughter identified as victim

Jade Aliprandi
Yahoo7 /

The Manchester mother who appeared on British breakfast TV desperately trying to find her daughter has received the devastating news that she has died.

Olivia Campbell, aged 15, was confirmed dead in a heartbreaking Facebook post by her mother Charlotte Campbell, whose search for her missing daughter reached a tragic end.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon. Go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," she wrote.

Ms Campbell shared this photo of her daughter. Photo: Facebook / Charlotte Campbell

Ms Campbell had been active on social media after the explosion, desperately trying anything to find her daughter.

"Please share my daughter is still missing with no news on her," she wrote after the attack.

She had called into breakfast television the morning after the attack in a desperate attempt for information on her daughter's whereabouts.

"All I know she was at the arena with a friend watching Ariana Grande and she has not turned up yet," she said.

"I can't get through to it [her phone].

"I've called the hospitals, all the places, the hotels where people say children have been taken and the police."

Olivia Campbell has been confirmed dead. Photo: Facebook / Charlotte Campbell

"They say there is no news and I've just go to wait - I'm waiting at home just in case she turns up. She was there with her bestfriend," she said.

She had last spoken to her daughter at 8.30pm the night of the concert.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl was at the concert with her best friend Adam, who has been found in hospital.

Ms Campbell's post has attracted thousands of people who have commented, offering condolences from countries across the world.

