Children named as first victims of Manchester Arena suicide attack

Two children have been identified as the first victims killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

An eight-year-old girl from Leyland, Saffie Rose Roussos, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her mother Lisa and her older sister when the attack happened.

Her mother and sister are being treated for injuries in hospital, according to friends.

The news of Saffie’s death comes after a desperate appeal to find her was shared on social media.

Earlier, Georgina Bethany Callander was the first victim to be named in the aftermath of the Manchester attack.

22 people have been confirmed dead following the blast inside the 21,000 capacity venue.

On Saturday, Georgina had tweeted that she was "so excited" to see the pop star in concert.

23yo arrest, ISIS claim responsibility for Manchester Arena attack

The teenager's friends shared tributes to her, describing her as a "beautiful girl with the kindest heart and soul".

“I’ll miss you forever, may you rest in a better place than here, I love you,” a friend wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote: "Rest in peace Gina. I love you so incredibly much, you deserved the world & more. I’m so lucky to have met you and known you."

The superfan is said to have died at hospital with her mother by her bedside.

A 23-year-old has been arrested following the attack and ISIS have claimed responsibility in the aftermath.