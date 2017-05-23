Fisherman saves adorable bear cub from drowning

A fisherman has shared photos from the moment he saved a bear cub from drowning.

Un'bear'ably cute: US man reportedly saves bear cub from drowning

Pennsylvania man Brad Meck told NBC he found the cub bobbing in the water while fishing at James Creek, Huddington County.

“I thought it was a log at first,” he said.

“Then I saw it coming towards me, I thought it was just a beaver or something like that.

“Then it got closer and I looked at it and thought, ‘holy crap! It’s a baby bear!’”

Mr Meck said the cub was struggling to keep its snout out of the water and moved quickly towards the boat as if it was asking for help.

He grabbed the bear and said it reacted “without hostility.”

“It was going to drown if I didn’t help it,” Mr Meck said.

Mr Meck said he dropped the bear off on the other side of the creek.

“I kind of figured maybe if the mum swam across first, and because the baby was so little it was struggling,” he said.

“I just figured she'd be up on the bank somewhere so that's where I dropped it off and figured hopefully they'd get reunited again."