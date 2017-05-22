Three people taken to hospital after truck collides with packed tram

News

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of killing 11-month-old baby boy
Ex-boyfriend found guilty of killing 11-month-old baby boy

The truck carrying soil was said to have forced the tram off its rails in the collision just after 8am at Parkville this morning.

An ambulance spokesperson said 14 people have been released and don't require further treatment with three people transported to hospital.

All remaining patients continue to be assessed at the scene.

Passengers are said to have minor injuries. Photo: 7 News

It's understood the driver of the tram was reportedly complaining of chest pains after the crash. However, his injuries are not considered serious or life-threatening.

The incident happened on Royal Parade, a busy street in Melbourne, particularly in peak hour.

A witness Jennifer told ABC Radio she heard a series of four to six bumps in a row.

"We walked down towards the corner of Elliott Avenue and the tram tracks, and there was the tram with 50 people standing outside of it and completely off the tracks by six or seven metres," she said.

"[There was] a truck that was on its side... and everyone just standing around. There are another few people lying around. But it seems like they're mainly impact kind of injuries, I only saw one woman with blood on her.

"I walked up to one girl, who was just crying, and she was at the front of the tram standing up and she just remembers someone screaming, and then she just basically said next thing she remembers was sitting on the tram floor."

It's understood traffic remains heavy around the area.

More to come.


