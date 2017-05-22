News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Calls for disadvantaged families to have less children to prevent child neglect

Yahoo7 News /

A Queensland academic has called on Australia to introduce a policy that encourages disadvantaged families to have fewer children.

0227_1800_syd_tech
1:31

Parents send kids to tech-free bootcamp to get them off their phones
0226_1800_MEL-Hospital
1:49

Parents will sue hospital after son's death from 'tainted meal'
Adoptive parents, birth father battle for custody of 3-year-old girl
7:18

Adoptive parents, birth father battle for custody of 3-year-old girl
1228_1800_nsw_tax
1:44

Swedish superstore Ikea facing tax scrutiny
0703_110_nat_battery
0:28

Warning over lithium batteries
0623_1600_nat_foods
1:20

Parents 'fooled' into feeding kids junk food
0412_1800_nsw_spiderbite
1:33

Couple devastated after loss of second son in ‘spider bite’ tragedy
IAG back to profit thanks to BA and Vueling
0:59

IAG back to profit thanks to BA and Vueling
Getting The Kids To Bed Can Be Quite A Challenge
1:25

Getting The Kids To Bed Can Be Quite A Challenge
Can Pushy Parenting Lead to Successful Kids?
7:06

Can Pushy Parenting Lead to Successful Kids?

After Newtown, Sales Rise for Armored Backpacks
Back to School is Stressing Parents, Study Finds
1:10

Back to School is Stressing Parents, Study Finds
 

Bond University’s dean of medicine, Peter Jones, said the rising number of children in out-of-home-care was proof that there should “be a focus on prevention”, rather than waiting for problems to arise.

"We need to ask politically charged questions, such as should we be developing policies that encourage disadvantaged families to have fewer children,” Professor Jones wrote in the latest Medical Journal of Australia.

“We need to aggressively invest in young, vulnerable mothers when they have their first child in disadvantaged circumstances, and not wait until there have been documented problems with child neglect before the child protection and social services systems react."

A recent study found that up to 60 per cent of children in out-of-home care experienced mental health issues including attention deficit disorders, hyperactivity, depression and general attachment issues.

Commentator Cath Weber told Sunrise that while the idea was uncoventional, something needed to be done to address the growing number of children in random care situations.

A Queensland academic has called on Australia to introduce a policy that encourages disadvantaged families to have fewer children. Source: AAP

“They are three times more likely to contemplate suicide if you have been in care,” she said.

“Even if this idea is quite out there, the fact that we are talking about it is a very good thing.”

Professor Jones said the over reliance on out-of-home care, that costs roughly $70,000 per child each year, had seen a rise in child abuse and neglect.

“There is evidence that children in out-of-home care in Australia may experience an increased risk of harm while in care, compared with children who have never been in care,” he wrote.

“We must incrementally reduce our reliance on out-of-home care as a key goal in overcoming the complex problem of child abuse, neglect and increasing inequity.

“The focus should be on prevention."

For more 'Hot Topic' discussions, tune in to Sunrise from 5am on weekdays.

Back To Top