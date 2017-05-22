Calls for disadvantaged families to have less children to prevent child neglect

A Queensland academic has called on Australia to introduce a policy that encourages disadvantaged families to have fewer children.

Bond University’s dean of medicine, Peter Jones, said the rising number of children in out-of-home-care was proof that there should “be a focus on prevention”, rather than waiting for problems to arise.

"We need to ask politically charged questions, such as should we be developing policies that encourage disadvantaged families to have fewer children,” Professor Jones wrote in the latest Medical Journal of Australia.

“We need to aggressively invest in young, vulnerable mothers when they have their first child in disadvantaged circumstances, and not wait until there have been documented problems with child neglect before the child protection and social services systems react."

A recent study found that up to 60 per cent of children in out-of-home care experienced mental health issues including attention deficit disorders, hyperactivity, depression and general attachment issues.

Commentator Cath Weber told Sunrise that while the idea was uncoventional, something needed to be done to address the growing number of children in random care situations.

“They are three times more likely to contemplate suicide if you have been in care,” she said.

“Even if this idea is quite out there, the fact that we are talking about it is a very good thing.”

Professor Jones said the over reliance on out-of-home care, that costs roughly $70,000 per child each year, had seen a rise in child abuse and neglect.

“There is evidence that children in out-of-home care in Australia may experience an increased risk of harm while in care, compared with children who have never been in care,” he wrote.

“We must incrementally reduce our reliance on out-of-home care as a key goal in overcoming the complex problem of child abuse, neglect and increasing inequity.

“The focus should be on prevention."

