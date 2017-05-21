News

Sea lion drags young girl by the dress into the water in Canada

Yahoo7 News /

A sea lion was filmed biting into a young girl's dress and ripping her from a wharf in Canada.

In the video posted to YouTube on Saturday by Michael Fujiwara, the sea lion calmly surfaces in the water beneath the Steveston Fisherman Wharf in Richmond.

Surveying its surroundings for fish and finding none, the sea lion turns its attention to the young girl in a white dress who sits down on the wharf only centimetres above the animal.

The mammal then leaps up from the water and latches its teeth into the girl's dress and pulls her down into the water.

The sea lion was likely looking for something to eat. Source: YouTube/Michael Fujiwara

Then it spotted the girl. Source: YouTube/Michael Fujiwara

"Oh my god! Oh my god!" one witness shouts as the girl suddenly becomes the sea lion's unsuspecting prey.

A family member immediately jumps in after the young girl, saving her from the sea lion before there were any serious injuries.

It sunk its teeth into the girl's dress. Source: YouTube/Michael Fujiwara

Pulling her into the water. Source: YouTube/Michael Fujiwara

"The girl was rescued by her family members and bystanders," Mr Fujiwara wrote on YouTube.

"Nobody was injured in the incident."

A family member jumped in to her rescue immediately. Source: YouTube/Michael Fujiwara

Speaking to the Vancouver Sun, Mr Fujiwara said the sea lion "actually attracted a lot of attention from the visitors there, including the young girl".

"She and her family, I guess, they came, they started feeding the animal bread crumbs or whatever it was, and then I guess the animal got a little too comfortable."

