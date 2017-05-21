Parents of boy gunned down in stolen car told son has died at police press conference

The parents of a missing child, who was tragically gunned down in a car theft, have had to learn of their little boy’s death after they arrived at a police press conference and asked about him.

Kingston Frazier died on Thursday when the family car he was in was stolen from a car park outside a supermarket in Mississippi.

The six-year-old’s mother had left the car running with him sitting in the backseat, while she rushed to grab something from the store.

Hours later the car was found abandoned, with the boy’s body in the back.

During a police press conference, his parent’s were filmed arriving at the scene and demanding to hear an update about their son.

"It's never a good day when something like this happens, our hearts go out to the family," one officer told the media.

While an officer fields questions from journalists, the boy’s father can be heard behind them.

"Where's my son, man?" he is heard asking, before saying he’s waited nine hours for an update.

"I haven't heard s--- about my son all day. I know that ain’t right."

Kingston’s father is then approached by one of the officers, who try to calm him.

"We've been trying to notify you…" the officer says.

"There's something wrong? Let me know right here," the father says, before walking away saying "my son's dead, man".

A woman’s loud cries can then be heard.

"Please tell me, please tell me sergeant," another woman pleads with police.

"They killed my son, man… they killed him… they shot him," Kingston's father yells.

Suspects, Byron McBride, 19, Dwan Dion do Wakefield, 17 and D'Allen Washington, 17, have been arrested in relation to the child’s killing, according to WAPT News.

Kingston was expected to graduate kindergarten this week, according to reports.