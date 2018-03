A man accused of touching a woman's behind at an eastern Sydney train station has been granted bail.

Ashley Myers, 45, denies indecently assaulting the 34-year-old woman by "gliding (his) hand across the buttocks of the victim" as he stood behind her on an escalator at the Bondi Junction train station about 5pm on Friday.

He was granted conditional bail at a Parramatta Court on Saturday where he appeared by videolink.