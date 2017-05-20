News

Toddler's words to gran after spending night lost with pet dog
Toddler's first words to grandmother after spending night lost with pet dog

'What the hell?' Cemetery 'staff' filmed 'playing golf' on graves

Yahoo7 /

Shocking video has captured what appears to be cemetery maintenance staff playing golf on veteran graves.

WATCH: Cemetary worker plays golf on gravesites

WATCH: Cemetary worker plays golf on gravesites

Two women who were driving through the cemetery claim they caught the workers playing a round of golf, and were shocked by what they were seeing.

"They're playing golf here," one woman said.

The video shows people believed to be workers at the cemetery playing golf. Photo: Youtube / TheNewtonLife


"They sure are... what the hell," the other woman responded.

"They're playing golf over graves, that to me does not seem right."

The said to be workers appear to be playing golf over graves. Photo: Youtube / TheNewtonLife

"Are those the maintenance people?" one woman asked.

"I don't know," the other woman said.

"Wow... they know we're looking at them too.

"That's very disrespectful to me. They know they shouldn't be doing it because look, they're leaving."

The group realise they're being watched and start to leave the area. Photo: Youtube / TheNewtonLife

It's claimed the group realised the women were looking at them, and left the area soon after.

