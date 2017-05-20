'What the hell?' Cemetery 'staff' filmed 'playing golf' on graves

Shocking video has captured what appears to be cemetery maintenance staff playing golf on veteran graves.

WATCH: Cemetary worker plays golf on gravesites

Two women who were driving through the cemetery claim they caught the workers playing a round of golf, and were shocked by what they were seeing.

"They're playing golf here," one woman said.

"They sure are... what the hell," the other woman responded.

"They're playing golf over graves, that to me does not seem right."

"Are those the maintenance people?" one woman asked.

"I don't know," the other woman said.

"Wow... they know we're looking at them too.

"That's very disrespectful to me. They know they shouldn't be doing it because look, they're leaving."

It's claimed the group realised the women were looking at them, and left the area soon after.