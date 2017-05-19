News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bancroft charged with ball tampering
Australian cricket team caught out in cheating scandal

'Failed smash-and-grab’: Melbourne thieves ram ute into shopping centre

Yahoo7 News /

Would-be thieves are on the run after smashing through the doors of a Melbourne shopping centre in a ute early Friday morning.

0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0228_1800_MEL-Fire
1:20

Firefighters continue to fight blaze which damaged Melbourne munitions factory
0228_1130_nat_murder
0:23

Man in custody over stabbing murder of his housemate
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
0128_0700_nat_bourkest
0:33

Bourke St victims still fighting for life
0420_1130_nat_onepunch
1:42

Father charged over teen's one-punch death
0508_sunrise_drugs
0:22

39 people arrested in Melbourne dance party drug blitz
 

They were targeting two ATMs, but were forced to flee empty-handed. However, the thieves still managed to cause widespread damage during the failed attempt at a ram-raid.

CCTV footage from inside the Williams Landing Shopping Centre shows the moment the ute smashes through doors and drives into the complex.

Crooks leave empty handed after attempted ram raid at Williams Landing Shopping Centre. Source: 7 News

The stolen silver Nissan Navara ute can be seen rammimg an ATM on numerous occasions, before they fail to manually lift it from the bolts that hold the machine onto the shopping centre ground.

The brazen ‘smash-and-grab’ attempt lasts almost 10 minutes, however due to the impact of ramming the ute then breaks down forcing the would-be thieves to leave empty handed.

The car has been towed and now the cleanup begins. Source: 7 News

Incredibly the machines are still bolted to ground, safes in tact. Source: 7 News

“It was a long time in the store. I don’t think it did go to plan. I don’t think they wanted to be in the store for 10 minutes, but unable to lodge the atm and um, place it in the van, they have given up," a police spokesperson told 7 News.

According to police this isn’t the first attempt at a ram raid at this shopping centre.

Another car crashed through another door only a week earlier.



Those thieves managed to make off with a safe and cigarettes from inside the centre.

Police are now hunting for the three men seen wearing high-vis clothing in the footage.

The trio fled the scene in the white van.

Back To Top